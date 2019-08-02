Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.