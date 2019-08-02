Lanni Romney Sells 5,717 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $259,837.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lanni Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Lanni Romney sold 1,606 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $77,698.28.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 401,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,462. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.30 million, a P/E ratio of 216.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.