Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading Down 0.9%

Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42, 101,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 396,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

