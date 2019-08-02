Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.