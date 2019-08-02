Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,692,535 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $19.34.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

