Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 174,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,708. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

