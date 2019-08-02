Leatt (LEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

LEAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91. Leatt has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Get Leatt alerts:

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.