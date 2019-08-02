LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) Trading Down 9%

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc (CVE:LMD) traded down 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 1,844 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36.

Get LED Medical Diagnostics alerts:

LED Medical Diagnostics (CVE:LMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 million during the quarter.

LED Medical Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:LMD)

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. Its products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LED Medical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.