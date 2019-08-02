LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31.

About LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

