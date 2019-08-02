Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

NYSE LDOS opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

