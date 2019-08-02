Levon Resources (TSE:LVN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Levon Resources Ltd (TSE:LVN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.23. Levon Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 98,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Levon Resources (TSE:LVN)

Levon Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

