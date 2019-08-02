Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAXA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Tax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liberty Tax in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

TAXA stock remained flat at $$11.90 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. Liberty Tax has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Liberty Tax had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Tax will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 6,910,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $82,931,328.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

