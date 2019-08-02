Liberum Capital Trims Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Target Price to GBX 650

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Sanne Group to an add rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 705.83 ($9.22).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group stock traded up GBX 10.75 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 550.75 ($7.20). 260,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $802.44 million and a P/E ratio of 43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.96.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.