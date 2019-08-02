LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

LiCo Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

