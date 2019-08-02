Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), 20,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 20,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Lightwaverf in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.82.

Lightwaverf Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

