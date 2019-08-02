LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Buy Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LIVN traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 443,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,646. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $91,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2,237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,937,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

