LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. LKQ also reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316,437 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LKQ by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

