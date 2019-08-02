Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Sells 384,733 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56).

LLOY stock traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 51.26 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 219,371,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective (down from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.