LogisCoin (LGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,781.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $22,671.00 and approximately $4,781.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00266385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.01409769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00110932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

