Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

