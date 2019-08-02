Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 625,930 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,844,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

