Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,403 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

