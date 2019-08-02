Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $808,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12.

