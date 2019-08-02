Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,045,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 979,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -409.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $1,053,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at $69,167,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $2,369,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 940,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,669,785.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,592 shares of company stock valued at $28,302,535 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

