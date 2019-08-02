Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

