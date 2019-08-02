Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Luminex has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Luminex has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $983.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.