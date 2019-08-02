Mabvax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MBVX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MBVX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.02. Mabvax Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Mabvax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MBVX)

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary human monoclonal antibody products and vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company has a pipeline of human monoclonal antibody products based on the protective immune responses generated by patients who have been immunized against targeted cancers.

