Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) versus RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Critical Comparison

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mack Cali Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 3 2 0 2.17 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Mack Cali Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 3.98 $84.11 million $1.83 12.76 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.67 $188.64 million $2.26 7.48

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty 53.15% 15.99% 5.52% RLJ Lodging Trust 11.10% 6.19% 3.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Mack Cali Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.