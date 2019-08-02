MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,783. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $717.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $621,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MacroGenics by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

