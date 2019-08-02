Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 11,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,039 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

