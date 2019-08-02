Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $7-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.Magellan Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-$4.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.