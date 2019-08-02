Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. Magna International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Magna International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,620,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 22,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

