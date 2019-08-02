Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 798,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,320. The stock has a market cap of $362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

