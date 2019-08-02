Mainframe Reaches Market Cap of $13.82 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $654,680.00 worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $50.98. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.37 or 0.05696630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,365,088,260 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

