Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

SCHG stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

