Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 860.2% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,538,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 1,378,374 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,758 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 229.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 92,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $11.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.