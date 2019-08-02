Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Apollo Medical comprises approximately 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $25.78.

In related news, Director Mark Fawcett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Chin bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $30,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,036 shares of company stock valued at $375,418. Company insiders own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

