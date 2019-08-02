Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $108,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,766,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,284,000 after acquiring an additional 926,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3,986.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,713,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353,692 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,440,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,906,000 after acquiring an additional 654,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,262,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,701,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.83. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

