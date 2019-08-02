Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 323 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $265.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

