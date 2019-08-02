Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

