Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,215,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 238,176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 988,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 171,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

