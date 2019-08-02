Mantech International Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Mantech International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Mantech International has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mantech International to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

MANT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

