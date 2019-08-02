Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.33. 256,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,793. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$26.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$907.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.52, for a total value of C$134,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,767 shares in the company, valued at C$226,838.64. Also, Senior Officer Rory A. Mcalpine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$99,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,329.97. Insiders have sold 19,988 shares of company stock valued at $644,490 in the last quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

