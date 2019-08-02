Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.