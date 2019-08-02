Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 408,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,474,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,746,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,890,000 after buying an additional 1,344,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53.

