Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 9,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.