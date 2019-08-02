Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

MLM stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $252.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

