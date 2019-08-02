MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 5,376,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 802,996 shares.The stock last traded at $58.02 and had previously closed at $50.09.

The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,187,000 after buying an additional 1,945,344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 364,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $13,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34,943.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 270,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 187,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.