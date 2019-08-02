Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,899,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,377,000 after purchasing an additional 299,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,185,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $268.15. 212,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 137.10% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

