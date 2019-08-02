Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Hold rating and $79 price target on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) ahead of the release of 2Q19 (June) results on Thursday, August 1.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNKN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.77.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,327.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,630 shares of company stock worth $3,331,569. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

